Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar posted a beautiful photo on her Instagram handle on Sunday, September 23, in which she was seen as super fit in a bodycon dress. The actor had to gain weight for her Bollywood debut film, but with her perseverance and determination, she is back with a super hot figure.

Just like Sonakshi Sinha, the actor has given excessive time to her body and has transformed in the most beautiful way

The young Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (DLH) as a very overweight housewife has gone through some massive transformations. Born in 1989, the gorgeous started her career as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for a period of 6 years. After the massive success of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

The actor had to gain weight for her Bollywood debut film, but with her perseverance and determination, the actor is back with a super hot figure. The diva was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhanand now will be part of prominent director Karan Johar’s Takht, with a superb cast including, Kareena a Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss contestant Elli AvrRam is once again giving fitness goals on Instagram, see photo!

Just like Sonakshi Sinha, the actor has given excessive time to her body and has transformed in the most beautiful way. She can also be compared to Aamir Khan, who had transmuted many times for films, depending on the role.

The diva had to gain 12 kg for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she was featured with Ayushmann Khurrana. Just after the massive success of the film, she started her training in order to lose weight.

This time women have accepted the challenge. Their growth shows, that when it comes to films, they will give their blood and sweat and come out in the most beautiful way. Therefore, her transformation proves it right in every way.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest photo with Atif Aslam

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More