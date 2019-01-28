Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most hardworking actors who has flourished herself well from the movies Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The Internet sensation has about 1.8 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming movie Sonchiriya. In her latest photo, she is looking breathtaking in a white shirt.

Good news for her fans is the lovely actor will next be seen in Sonchiriya and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare in 2019. The actor also appeared in Karan Johar’s chat show with Rajkummar Rao in which she was looking alluring.

The hardworking actor is known for majorly playing intense roles and she also expressed in an interview that many people ask whether she knows English or not because she has not done any glam roles on the screens. Bhumi has excelled herself well on-screens and has majorly appeared in the movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lust Stories. Bhumi Pednekar has also appeared in a mini web-series Man’s World.

