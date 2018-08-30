Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen in upcoming films like Sonchiriya and Takht, is turning heads with her latest Instagram photo. Raising temperature with her fresh post-shower look, Bhumi is looking ethereal as she strikes a pose in a bathrobe. Going out for a full face of makeup, Bhumi is stealing hearts with her new avatar.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is on a hit run ever since she stepped into the Bollywood industry. From her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha to her latest stint in Lust Stories, the actor has time and again proved that she is here to stay. However, apart from her power-packed performances, Bhumi has also garnered attention with her stunning transformation and spectacular looks. On August 29, Bhumi shared a post-shower selfie in which she looks breathtaking in her glam look.

Dressed in a white bathrobe, Bhumi is raising temperatures with her sizzling avatar as she poses for a picture-perfect selfie and flaunts her fresh makeup. In the photo, Bhumi looks no short of a glam diva.

Workwise, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s directed part in Lust Stories. After Lust Stories, Bhumi will be seen in Sonchiriya along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Baijayee. With this, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

