Bhumi Pednekar looks hot: Appearing in a sexy new photo, Bhumi looks gorgeous in a deep-v neck black gown. Her makeup is complete with black winged eyeliner and a subtle pink lip while her deep dark kohled eyes speak a thousand words. The diva also keeps her hair open adding oomph to her look.

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest photo posted on Instagram is more than enough to help you overcome the Sunday morning blues. Appearing in a sexy new photo, Bhumi looks gorgeous in a deep-v neck black dress. Her makeup is complete with black winged eyeliner and a subtle pink lip while her deep dark kohled eyes speak a thousand words. The diva also keeps her hair open adding oomph to her look. The photograph garnered more than 45,000 likes instantly.

Bhumi is known for her superb performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017 by worldwide gross Rs 316.59 crore. Her performance was acclaimed and she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her performance in Yash Raj Films’ 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha was acclaimed and she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut

Bhumi, who worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, was born on July 18, 1989, in Bombay, Maharashtra.

Released in September 2017, the movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan had an intimate kissing scene between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More