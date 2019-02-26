One of the most promising actors of the industry, Bhumi Pednekar who received applauds with her very first movie has completed 4 years in Bollywood now. After giving back-to-back blockbuster hits to us, the diva is going to impress with the upcoming movies of her. With every step, she has proved to be a very versatile actor. Be it Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekar showed that she can play every character with utmost originality. With her hard work and talent, the lady has marked four successful years in Bollywood.

Bhumi Pednekar debuted with the Sharat Katariya’s directorial Dum Laga Ke Haisha which consumed a lot of energy as she had to gain a lot of weight for the role and then lose it for the next movie. Right after that, she starred opposite Khiladi Kumar in Shree Narayan Singh movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. If you are a Bhumi Pednekar fan, you will be happy to know that the diva has 5 big releases scheduled for this year and is currently prepping up for the next one Sonchiraiya.

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her feelings for completing 4 years in Bollywood. She said that it is still giving her goosebumps, she always wanted to be an actor and this is the only thing she knows how to do but as she did not have a filmi background, she was not sure she could do it. Bhumi then said that she is thankful to her parents who gave her a good education and freedom to follow her dreams. The actor revealed that she lost her father a few years ago ahead of her Bollywood career and now she thinks, he is guiding her career becoming the guardian angel.

Talking about the big project Takht, she said that she is gonna look the richest as Karan Johar has made her Mugal-rich in the movie. Bhumi Pednekar will soonest be seen in Sonchiriya which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles and is scheduled to release on March 1. She also talked about one of her upcoming projects and said that it is going to showcase her in the most modern way. Well, Bhumi has levelled up the anticipation to 10.

