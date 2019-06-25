Pati Patni Aur Woh: The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni aur Woh. Bhumi Pednakar believes that her character in the movie resembles her real self.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pedneker is set to appear in Pati, Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The 29-year-old made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, where the actress played the role of educated overweight women and was cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The versatile actor has impressed the audience as well as the critics with her acting in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Recently, Bhumi has revealed that she is thrilled to work in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actress continued saying that her character in the movie resembles a lot like her real self. In the movie, Bhumi will be playing the role of Cintu’s wife. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Chintu Tygi in the movie and Ananya Pandey will be sen in the role of Chintu’s love interest.

Elaborating the personality of her role in the movie, bhumi says that she is a young girl with ambition and wants bigger things in life. She is extremely confident and has got this sensual energy about her which makes her have an impact on people. Bhumi identify’s herself with her character in the movie and she believes that Pati, Patni Aur Woh will introduce her real self to the fans for the first time.

Pati, Patni aur woh is a romentic Comedy film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Padnekar, Ananya Pandey, Jhonny lever and Rajpal yadav.

Other then this film, Bhumi Pedneker is going to appear in movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Saand Ki Aankh.

The movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will be released on December 6, 2019.

