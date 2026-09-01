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Home > Entertainment News > Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has condemned the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi-NCR. Two bus staffers have been arrested as the case raises fresh questions over passenger safety and oversight of private buses.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo: X)
Bhumi Pednekar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 12:47 IST

Bhumi Pednekar has spoken out after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in the Delhi-NCR region. Reacting to the case on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again! Shame!”

The case has drawn attention not only because of the alleged assault but also because of questions surrounding the safety of private sleeper buses operating across state borders.

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Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

What Happened To The 16-Year-Old Girl?

According to Delhi Police, the Class 11 student from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, had left home on August 3 after a disagreement with her mother and was travelling to meet her cousin in Noida. On the night of August 4, she reportedly got off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida by mistake amid heavy rain and darkness.

Police said she signalled an approaching, empty sleeper bus for help. The driver and conductor allegedly told her that they were headed towards Noida Sector 63 and asked her to board.

According to her complaint, the two men allegedly sexually assaulted her after the bus began moving and threatened to kill her when she resisted. The bus travelled roughly 47 km, from Pari Chowk to the Kashmere Gate area, where the teenager was allegedly abandoned.

Driver And Conductor Arrested

Delhi Police arrested the driver, identified as Kuldeep, and conductor Sandeep from a bus parking area in Timarpur. The bus was seized and sent for forensic examination. Investigators used CCTV footage and other information to trace the vehicle.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought an expedited investigation.

The case has meanwhile exposed concerns over the monitoring of private buses, particularly vehicles travelling between Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Reports have also pointed to questions around CCTV, curtains and safety checks on such buses.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Work Front

Bhumi Pednekar has previously used her public platform to speak about women’s safety and social issues. On the acting front, she was most recently seen in Daldal, where she played Mumbai police officer DCP Rita Ferreira. The series, based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’
Tags: bhumi pednekarDelhi crime

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Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

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Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

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Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’
Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’
Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’
Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Alleged Rape Of Teen On Moving Sleeper Bus: ‘How Can We See This Happen Again?’

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