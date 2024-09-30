Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

"Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has completed filming for her highly anticipated web series ‘Daldal’. Bhumi on Sunday took to Instagram story to share her thoughts on the year-long journey, describing the role as one of her most challenging to date.

She wrote, “Hands down one of my most complex characters. Am nervous! Had the opportunity to work with such sublime actors and creators on the show. We braved the mumbai monsoons, shot in the toughest conditions and yet our spirits could never be dampened. Kudos to us all.”

Praising her team, Bhumi added, “Thank you Vikramix for constantly bringing me parts that challenge me & for constantly believing in me. Our third one together @abundantiaent @sureshtriveni. I just love you. This was that rare connect where I was like let’s free fall. You are a genius ST. And my dearest Amritrajguptaajust so kind and sorted as a maker. Thank you for handholding me through Rita. Bahut amazing kaam karenge saath. And the entire team @primevideoin @madhoknikhil you’ve championed this through and through. The enthusiasm that the team has shown kept us going @eeshadanait #Alankrita.”

MUST READ: Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

The next post shows the cake with ‘Daldal’ written on it. Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, “Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man’s world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I’m thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world.”

“Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever,” she added.

Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series. She also has ‘The Royals’ in her kitty.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88    

Filed under

Bhumi Pednekar bollywood celebrity news latest movie news

Also Read

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Country Music Icon Kris Kristofferson

Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Country Music Icon Kris Kristofferson

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox