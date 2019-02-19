Bhumi Pednekar video: Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her official Instagram hande to share a video from the sets of her upcoming film Sonchirya opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, she is grinding a chakki and giving her fans a hint of her role in the upcoming movie.

Bhumi Pednekar video: Bollywood diva Bhumi Padnekar who was last seen in Lust stories recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video from the sets of Sonchiriya. In the viral video, Bhumi is sitting amid a village hut and grinding a chakki! Moreover, she has even captioned her picture as Who needs the gym when we got the chakki? The viral video has crossed more than 110k views and the comments section is jam packed with compliments and appreciations for her fit body.

The movie was supposed to release on February 8, 2019, but due to some issues now the movie will hit the silver screens on March 1, 2019. Currently, she is promoting her upcoming film Sonchiriya with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana among others. Take a look at the viral video of Bhumi Pednekar here:

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednkar will have one busy year ahead of her with back to back four movies lined up. Some of her movies are Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Saand Ki Aankh. She made her acting debut in the year 2016 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha but gained recognition in the Bollywood industry with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

