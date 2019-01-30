Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most outstanding actors who leave no stone unturned to flourish herself well on-screens. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps updating her fans with her uploads. Recently the diva has set the Internet on fire with her Clavin Klein photo shoot, have a look at the pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar hot photos: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is the only diva who commenced her acting career after working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six consecutive years. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her talent and skills. The actor did her Bollywood debut with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha in the year 2015 which was a romantic comedy. Her performance was praised and she was also awarded for her role from Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Recently, the actor has showcased her bold side in her recent Calvin Klein photo shoot.

In the photo, she is looking sizzling and is completing her looks with a stylish skirt which is complimenting her well. The hottie has about 1.8 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the heartthrob to be her fans favourite. Bhumi majorly rose to fame in the year 2017 with her hit films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Talking about her future projects, the diva will appear in crime movie Sonchiriya opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She is also filming for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare in the role of Kitty. Bhumi is an avid social media user and keeps impressing her fans with her sensual photos and also updates them with her professional and personal upgrades on social media.

Some of her movies include Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Man’s World and many more.

