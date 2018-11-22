Bhumi Pednekar photos: Appearing in a sexy new photo, Bhumi looks super hot in a white gown and her red hot lipstick added oomph to her look. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha are Bhumi Pednekar's hit films.

Bhumi Pednekar photos: B-town diva Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has set the internet on fire with her hot and sexy photos and videos. Appearing in a sexy new photo, Bhumi looks gorgeous in a white color towel gown and red color lipstick, which make anyone sweep off their feet. Bhumi Pednekar’s bold avatar has received a lot of compliments and praise from her fans. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the photo, “Cause I wear red lipstick to bed ✌🏻 #wednesday #hello #love #redlips”

Actor’s latest photo is too hot to handle as her attitude in the picture can make anyone fall for her. Her red lips were looking very attractive and big black bold eyes shoot the moon in hearts. After making her debut with Ayushman Khurana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actor has evolved from good to best in Bollywood. Bhumi Pednekar bagged Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Her performance in Yash Raj Films’ 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha was acclaimed and she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha are Bhumi Pednekar’s other hit films that received a good response at the box office from the audience.

