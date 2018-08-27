Made under the banners of Madmidaas Films, Aunty Ji is all about chasing your dreams. Helmed by Adeeb Rais, Shabana Azmi, Anmol Rodriguez starrer Aunty Ji is all set to unveil its first poster look on August 29, this year. The makers have requested the fans to subscribe to their official Youtube account in order to watch the film.

Made under the banners of Madmidaas Films, Aunty Ji is all about chasing your dreams. Helmed by Adeeb Rais, Shabana Azmi, Anmol Rodriguez starrer Aunty Ji is all set to unveil its first poster look on August 29, this year. The makers have requested the fans to subscribe to their official Youtube account in order to watch the film. Not just that, Bollywood beauty Bhumi Padnekar took to her official Instagram account to share the first ever look of the upcoming movie. In her post, she wrote, “Proud of you @adeebrais. You’ve chased your dreams and see where you’ve reached. Go watch this beautiful film with the most amazing Shabana ma’am and the amaze Anmol. All the best Adee.”

ALSO READ: Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi box office collection Day 3: Diana Penty, Jassie Gill-starrer earns 11.78 crore

Aunty Ji maker Adeeb Rais, infact, took to his official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of him with the leading lady of the short film starring Anmol. Take a look at the photos from the sets of the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti looks her ethnic best in latest viral photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More