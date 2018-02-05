Young achievers Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Mithila Palkar along with playback singer Jubin Nautiyal have featured with the Forbes' 30 under 30 list. Bhumi has made a mark in the Hindi film industry with his impactful films like Toilet:Ek Prem Katha, Dum Laga Ke Haisha while Masaan fame Vicky is all set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt in the film Raazi and Sanjay Dutt biopic. Mithila has dominated the web space with her web series like Little Things and Girl in the city.

The next gen star Bhumi Pednekar, Mithila Palkar and Vicky Kaushal have been featured in the esteemed Forbes India’s 30 under 30 list. Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut in the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmaan Khurana, has raised important issues like the lack of sanitation in Rural India and erectile dysfunction in her films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan respectively. Maasan fame Vicky Kaushal is soon to share the big screen with Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film Raazi and Sanjay Dutt biopic while Mithila Palkar has dominated the acting scene in web series like Little things and Girl in the city.

On being facilitated with the honour, Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt message on his Twitter handle and said, “Thank you @forbes_india for the recognition.Being a part of this list,with such dynamic people is truly an honour .More power to all of you.” Vicky also tweeted, “Thank You for this honour @ForbesIndia”. Following the order, Mithila tweeted, “Thank you @forbes_india ! It is such an honour to be part of this list! Thank you for this #NeerajGangal !” Apart from the three, Jubin Nautiyal, who has made a mark into the Bollywood industry as a playback singer has also been facilitated with the honour. Jubin shared his excitement on his Twitter handle and said, “It’s an honour to be on this list , I would like to dedicate this achievement to all the people who see dreams that don’t let them sleep. Dream on.”

The Forbes’ 30 under 30 list is representative across 15 categories. The names are selected on the basis of the celebrities that meet three broad criterias – the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.