Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who made her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and later impressed us with a drastic body transformation after shedding kilos of weight, has taken the social media by storm with her latest steamy photoshoot which has taken the Internet by storm all thanks to her fashionable and sexy photos. Her fans on social media went berserk after Bhumi shared these sultry and sexy photos on her Instagram account. In the viral photo, Bhumi is seen wearing a sexy bikini top and is looking stunning as she flaunts her sexy curves and the perfectly toned body. With minimal nude makeup and striking expressions, Bhumi’s Instagram photos have grabbed all attention. Her killer expressions in the film are to die for!

Her Instagram photos from her latest photoshoot have already garnered more than 102,825 likes in 15 hours and are increasing each second. Bhumi, who had to gain a lot of weight for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha left everyone stunned by shedding all the fat soon after the film was released. From fat to fit, she has undergone a drastic and commendable body transformation.

Bhumi lately impressed us with her performance in Netflix’s original web-series titled Lust Stories which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Her performance in Lust Stories is being highly appreciated.

Bhumi, who recently featured in blockbuster films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha opposite Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for the upcoming film Son Chiriya which also features Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhumi will be playing the role of a dacoit in the film for the first time.

The film is being helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is slated to release next year.

