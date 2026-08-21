Bhumika Chawla Birthday Special: From Tere Naam To Playing MS Dhoni’s Sister, Where Is Salman Khan’s ‘Nirjara’ Now?

There are some film roles that become inseparable from the actors who play them. For Bhumika Chawla, Nirjara from Tere Naam remains one such character. Released in 2003, Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam became a major turning point for Chawla. Cast opposite Salman Khan, she played Nirjara, a soft-spoken young woman whose life changes after becoming entangled in Radhe’s troubled love story.

The film became a major commercial success and its music remains closely associated with early-2000s Bollywood. Chawla, meanwhile, earned widespread recognition for her performance and quickly became one of the industry’s most familiar new faces. But unlike many actors who attempt to capitalise on an overnight Bollywood breakthrough, Chawla chose a somewhat different path.

From Bollywood To South Cinema

Before Tere Naam, Chawla had already established herself in Telugu cinema. Her debut came with Yuvakudu in 2000, followed by films including Kushi, which brought her considerable popularity in the South. After Tere Naam, she continued working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema rather than limiting herself to Bollywood.

Her filmography includes projects such as Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Gandhi, My Father and Anasuya. She also appeared in Punjabi cinema, reflecting the multilingual career she had built over the years.

Bhumika Chawla As MS Dhoni’s Sister

Another memorable chapter came in 2016, when Chawla appeared in Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The biographical sports drama starred Sushant Singh Rajput as Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Chawla played Jayanti Gupta, Dhoni’s elder sister, in the film. Though considerably different from Nirjara, the role introduced her to a new generation of viewers and added another notable character to her career.

Where Is Bhumika Chawla Now?

Chawla has continued to remain active in films, particularly across South Indian industries. In recent years, she has appeared in projects including Seetharamapuramlo Okapremai Katha, Idhe Maa Katha and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others. Her appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023 also marked a reunion of sorts for the Tere Naam pair, although the two were not romantically paired in the film.

Away from the frenzy surrounding celebrity culture, Chawla has largely maintained a relatively private personal life. She married filmmaker Bharat Thakur in 2007, and the couple have a son.

A Career That Went Beyond ‘Nirjara’

More than two decades after Tere Naam, Bhumika Chawla’s career is a reminder that an actor’s legacy does not necessarily depend on constantly chasing the spotlight.

For many fans, she will always be Nirjara, the character who made her an overnight star opposite Salman Khan. But from Telugu cinema to Bollywood, from Tere Naam to M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chawla has quietly built a career that extends well beyond the film that first made her famous.