T-Series Chairman and Managing Director, Bhushan Kumar made an emotional appeal on social media as he asked people to subscribe to T-series’s YouTube channel. He urged the people to make Bharat (India) stand out in the world by giving music company’s YouTube channel the most number of subscribers. The producer is set to make history in achieving the highest subscribers on a Bharat based channel beating the world’s highest subscribed comedian. Kumar has appealed netizens to make the dream of BharatWinsYouTube a reality by subscribing to the channel in huge numbers.
Urging netizens to subscribe to @TSeries, Kumar shared a video on Twitter, “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube http://bit.ly/TSeriesYouTube ”
The video message was so effective that tweeple could not resist to comment back and responded with these tweets:
T-series being the leading music company in the business has reserved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. When it comes to movies, Kumar’s T-Series is certainly flying with winning colours as it has given back to back hits in the recent past and has a line up of interesting films. Working on Bharat, Saaho, amongst others, T-Series is making its presence felt even more. Bhushan Kumar and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor will be collaborating for their upcoming film which will be the collaboration of T-series and Guy in the Sky Pictures as well. Both the production houses would soon produce a new film name Sharaabi, which would be a subgenre of the contemporary tragicomedy of a Drunker. The film is expected to swank amazing musical effects as it is collaborating with the biggest music baron.
