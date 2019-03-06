Kumar had appealed the people to make Bharat (India) stand out in the world. The producer is set to make history in achieving the highest subscribers on a Bharat based channel beating the world's highest subscribed comedian. Kumar has appealed netizens to make the dream of BharatWinsYouTube a reality by subscribing to the channel

T-Series Chairman and Managing Director, Bhushan Kumar made an emotional appeal on social media as he asked people to subscribe to T-series’s YouTube channel. He urged the people to make Bharat (India) stand out in the world by giving music company’s YouTube channel the most number of subscribers. The producer is set to make history in achieving the highest subscribers on a Bharat based channel beating the world’s highest subscribed comedian. Kumar has appealed netizens to make the dream of BharatWinsYouTube a reality by subscribing to the channel in huge numbers.

Urging netizens to subscribe to @TSeries, Kumar shared a video on Twitter, “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube http://bit.ly/TSeriesYouTube ”

We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019

The video message was so effective that tweeple could not resist to comment back and responded with these tweets:

.@TSeries is Just 39k Subscribers Away from Becoming World's Most Subscribed YouTube Channel !

Let's Make it !! Subscribe Now !!

It'll be proud to listen that World's Most Subscribed Channel Belongs to India. Subscribe – https://t.co/eacsaddCoA#BharatWinsYouTube — HBD RAJ⚡Kяιѕн (@Salman_for_life) March 6, 2019

#BharatWinsYouTube

Every Indian please subscribe to @TSeries and make No.1 YouTube channel in the world. India should be top. Make it big. https://t.co/tTZbkyYmkY — Dasari Tharun (@DasariTharun1) March 6, 2019

Yes indeed a proud moment for India …but let us also keep in mind that @pewdiepie is just an Individual chandel whereas @TSeries is a Giant old company .@pewdiepie.d deserves a lot respect for his work ..#BharatWinsYouTube — Bhavesh Vichhawawala (@vichhawawala) March 6, 2019

.@itsBhushanKumar and we are here to make our country proud. Come, show love in creating a milestone in the historty of Bharat. #BharatWinsYoutube — Ezaz Tomar (@ezaztomar) March 6, 2019

Yes India Want T-Series Create this History Come on Guys Subscribe T-Series — SUNEO (@ImSuneoSir) March 6, 2019

T-series being the leading music company in the business has reserved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. When it comes to movies, Kumar’s T-Series is certainly flying with winning colours as it has given back to back hits in the recent past and has a line up of interesting films. Working on Bharat, Saaho, amongst others, T-Series is making its presence felt even more. Bhushan Kumar and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor will be collaborating for their upcoming film which will be the collaboration of T-series and Guy in the Sky Pictures as well. Both the production houses would soon produce a new film name Sharaabi, which would be a subgenre of the contemporary tragicomedy of a Drunker. The film is expected to swank amazing musical effects as it is collaborating with the biggest music baron.

