Bhushan Kumar, who is the managing director of T-Series, recently shared his emotions and gratitude towards Filmfare for initiating the best Music Album Award in the name of his father, Gulshan Kumar. 64th Filmfare Awards happened yesterday night and the special award was given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his remarkable contribution in his film Padmaavat.

For its 64th Edition of Filmfare Awards, the Times Group conferred the Best Music Album Award in the name of veteran music producer late Gulshan Kumar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been awarded the title for Padmaavat, becoming the first recipient of the honour.

Expressing heartfelt appreciation, Bhushan Kumar shared saying that, he is immensely overwhelmed and thankful to Filmfare and the Times Of India Group for bestowing on his father and his guru the honour he truly deserves. It is prodigious to see the Best Music Album Award being named in memory of the man who pioneered and changed the face of the music industry in India.

Talking about the first recipient, Bhushan Kumar also quoted that he couldn’t think of a better name than Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the first awardee of the title. Hearty congratulations to him for remarkable contribution to the music world with his film Padmaavat.

Gulshan Kumar founded T-Series in the 80s and carved an upward arch in the music industry, emerging as the leading record label in the country. Starting off in the ear of cassettes, Gulshan Kumar established his brand as the most sought after music label even though the phase of music CDs. Post the unfortunate demise of Gulshan Kumar, his son Bhushan Kumar took over the company at a very young age and has been exponentially enlarging the horizons of T-Series with remarkable success in not just the music world but also by establishing T-Series as a leading film studio.

Recently, Bhushan Kumar has been in the news to put Bharat on a global map with T-Series emerging as the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel. With an interesting line up of multiple big ticket films in the coming years, T-Series has flourished over the years and is moving from strength to strength.

