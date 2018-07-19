Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani join hands for the upcoming movie Batla House. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House will go on the floors from September, this year. Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani will produce the next project of Satyameva Jayate star John Abraham.

Satyameva Jayate star John Abraham has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani for his next project Batla House. Abraham along with Kumar and Advani will produce the movie that is written by Ritesh Shah. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House will go on the floors from September 2018. Abraham’s movie will be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to officially announce the upcoming movie of John Abraham.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham join hands for #BatlaHouse… All three will jointly produce the film… Directed by Nikkhil Advani… Written by Ritesh Shah… Starts Sept 2018… Filming in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. pic.twitter.com/rA4ar9mtsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More