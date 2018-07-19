Satyameva Jayate star John Abraham has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani for his next project Batla House. Abraham along with Kumar and Advani will produce the movie that is written by Ritesh Shah. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House will go on the floors from September 2018. Abraham’s movie will be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to officially announce the upcoming movie of John Abraham. 

