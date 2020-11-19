Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022! With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday, it will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022! With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday, it will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

The film will be directed by Om Raut, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T- Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is in the pre-production stage, scheduled to go on floors in January 2021! The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Weeks after announcing a 3D feature film ‘Adipurush’ with actor Prabhas in the central role, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ director Om Raut on Thursday introduced actor Saif Ali Khan’s character from the film with a new poster. Raut took to Twitter to introduce Khan’s character ‘Lankesh’ as the “world’s most intelligent demon,” with a new poster of the film.

The poster with a blue coloured background sees the ‘Sacred Games’ actor as the mighty ten-faced demon ‘Lankesh’ or ‘Ravana’ from the Hindu mythology of ‘Ramayana.’

“7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush,” Raut tweeted along with the poster.

Saif Ali Khan’s star wife also shared the character poster on her Instagram and introduced the actor as,” the most handsome devil in history… my man Saif Ali Khan.”

While actor Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of the ‘Adipurush’ in the film, Khan will be seen as the main antagonist. The 3D feature film is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The movie will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021. ‘Adipurush’ is slated for a release in 2022.

With inputs from ANI

