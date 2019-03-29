The digital tug of war between Indian YouTube channel T-series and Swedish channel Pewdiepie has been going since a long time. But T series won it and now it has even crossed it by more than 80 thousand subscribers. Leading the world of YouTube, T series has made the whole country proud by retaining its place.

A few days ago, Bhushan Kumar’s music label T-series created history to become the number one YouTube channel in the World. The digital war was finally won by Indian channel T series, leaving every other channel behind.

T-series retained the title of being World’s most subscribed YouTube Channel defeating Pewdiepie by 80 thousand subscribers. Earlier this morning, the channel retained its place with 50k subscribers but now it has increased to 80 thousand subscribers. The main and only competition of T series was a foreign channel named Pewdiepie run by a Swedish guy Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. Tug of war is still going on between T-series and Pewdiepie but it seems T-series has gone a mile ahead of everyone.

Ever since Bhushan Kumar has urged people to make T-series world’s biggest YouTube channel, fans, as well as Bollywood celebrities have left no stone unturned in lending their support to make Bharat number one.

Being the leading music company in the business, T-Series has carved a place for itself with films, songs as well as albums. Founded on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

With an exceptional run at global markets with Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Titu Ki, Sweety, Aashiqui 2, Raid, amongst others, T-Series has a total of eighteen films lines up in the coming year and several under production for 2020 already lined up.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genre. The record label and film production company T series was started by Gulshan Kumar in the year 1983. It is quite popular for the collection of Bollywood soundtracks. Gulshan Kumar’s story of starting is also very inspiring for others. The real owner of the world’s top channel with the most number of subscribers, Gulshan Kumar used to be a fruit seller in Delhi and he rose to success with his hard work and dedication.

