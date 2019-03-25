The biggest night for the Bollywood industry has just concluded- The 64th Filmfare Awards honored some of the biggest and renowned names of the Hindi industry. From the best movie to the best short film, here is how Bhuvan Bam celebrated his success. The movie starred Raj Singh Chaudhary, Neelu Kohli, Santosh Kumar Singh, and Parijat Atreja in pivotal roles.

Bhuvan Bam from BB Ki Vines starred in a short film Plus Minus alongside Divya Dutta produced by Guneet Monga & Rohit Raj. The docudrama that revolves around the perspective of two strangers on a train journey received rave reviews from critics and was loved by fans as it evoked a sense of nation loving and an interest in the lives of soldiers in all the viewers.

Bhuvan and team also posed with the Bollywood’s diva Deepika Padukone at the award show. The 25-year-old in a short span has created a mark in the industry with is 2 to 8 minute long hilarious and whimsical conversations with his friends and family. Some of the characters which Bhuvan plays are- Banchoddas Chhatriwala(Bancho), Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Babli Sir, Mr.Hola.

Bhuvan Bam started his career with a sarcastic video of a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions regarding the death of her son due to Kashmir floods. The video went viral in Pakistan and hence inspired him to create his own YouTube channel in June 2015.

A few hours back Bhuvan also took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of him being honored with yet another award as the Entertainer of the year and Most viral Content creator at the Cosmopolitan blogger awards 2019. In the post, he is posing along with his two awards. Take a look at his photos here:

