Bianca Censori Stir Controversy with Bold Fashion Choices; Leaves Japanese Citizens Outraged

Bianca Censori, the wife of rapper Kanye West, caused a stir on the streets of Tokyo with her bold fashion choice. Censori has always been known for her bold statements with her attire, and style. She once again made the headlines for her outfit when she was recently spotted in a sheer grey bodysuit sans trousers, holding hands with West as they strolled through a shopping mall in the city. Bianca’s ribbed G-string leotard left her onlookers visibly shocked and also sparked significant backlash from the Japanese citizens for disrespecting the Japanese modesty norms.

Bianca Censori, who also serves as an architect for West’s Yeezy brand, became the focus point of discussions over the internet as critics labeled her outfit as “public indecency,” and an offense that could potentially lead to a hefty fine under Japanese law.

📸 YE & BIANCA CENSORI shopping today at DOVER STREET MARKET in TOKYO, JAPAN Is BIANCA wearing new YZY slides? 👀 pic.twitter.com/sCnZwBIOpm — TotalYe (@totalkanye) June 12, 2024

The reaction from the Japanese public has been largely negative. “As a Japanese national I am disgusted. This is bad behaviour. I don’t understand the need to blatantly expose yourself like this. It is unacceptable,” a person said as per Daily Mail. Another commented on social media, saying, “She should be fined as per Japanese law, it’s an insult to Japanese culture.” While a third person stated, “In a nation celebrated for its humility and privacy, this behaviour is seen as impolite and an obvious challenge, they ought to be requested to depart.”

This isn’t the first time Censori and West have found themselves at the center of public scrutiny. Just last month, the couple was banned by a Venetian boat company after they were caught engaging in a graphic display that went viral online. The company only became aware of the incident following a thorough investigation prompted by the viral video.

Adding another layer to their unconventional appearances, the couple was spotted flying coach on their recent trip to Japan. This sighting was particularly surprising given their usual preference for flying in business class. A TikTok video posted by Brandon Doggett showed West and Censori seated at the front of the economy section, with West dressed in a white robe and attempting to sleep, while Censori was engrossed in her phone.

This public appearance in Tokyo comes at a challenging time for Kanye West, who has recently faced a series of financial and legal setbacks. The rapper lost his billionaire status and is embroiled in a legal battle with his former assistant, who has accused him of sexual harassment. The assistant alleges she received explicit texts from West, in which he boasted about sexual encounters with a celebrity while under the influence of Viagra. West’s legal team has vehemently denied these accusations, dismissing them as “baseless.”

