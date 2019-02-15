DJ Marshmello has released a new music video BIBA featuring Pritam and Shirley Setia as an ode to Shah Rukh Khan. The latest music video has a cameo by none other than Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who is stealing the thunder of the other artists. Watch the video below.

DJ Marshmellow song BIBA: It’s not just the special appearance by the Zero actor Shah Rukh Kha that makes it a worth-watch but the video proceeds further to draw references to some of King Khan’s most iconic performances. The video starts with a shout out to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where Marshmello can be seen playing the guitar just the way Raj did in the middle of the mustard fields.

Furthermore, Simran, with a similar custom headgear, can also be seen running towards him in a similar way as in the movie. The scene has been recreated in a funny mood as Simran can’t make it to Raj’s arms, stumbling and tripping on her feet probably due to the helmet. As the video moves further it reiterates the Devdas song Dola Re Dola which was originally performed by Khan and the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Also later in the video, Rahul and Anjali can be seen playing basketball in addition to the Chaiyya Chaiyya references made in the visual. Here is the Bollywood style music video of Marshmello for you to enjoy a much as we did.

Marshmello, originally Christopher Comstock is an American electronic music producer and Dj. He first gained international recognition after releasing remixes of songs by Jack U and Zedd. He made his debut in the career with his single Keep It Mello. He is popular for songs like Silence, Wolves, Friends and Happier all of which have been recognised by the audience.

