Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will lead Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the United Kingdom.

The two will be the most senior members of the British royal family to leave London during the festive weekend next month, as stated by the palace.

The prince and his wife will travel to Wales, where they spent a few years after marrying over a decade ago.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will visit Northern Ireland, while Princess Anne will visit Scotland.

In a statement, the palace said, “Members of the Royal Family will travel around the United Kingdom to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee over the Central Weekend. Members of the Royal Family will take part in public events in each country to honour the occasion.”

However, more information regarding future visits will be released in early June.

The main event will begin on June 2 with the customary Trooping the Colour procession, which also happens to be the queen’s formal birthday.

The queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, used to travel around the United Kingdom together. At the age of 99, the Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021.