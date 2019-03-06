Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will be seen opposite Raquesh Bapat in Marathi film Abalakh. She rose to fame with her role Angoori Bhabhi Ji in comedy soap opera television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Take a look at her first reaction when she got a call from the director for the movie inside.

Bigg Boss winner, politician and drama queen Shilpa Shinde will be soon seen making her Marathi debut with Abalakh by director Anand Chavan. Famous for her daily soap opera show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Shilpa has etched a mark in the hearts of millions of fans with her Angoori Bhabhi Ji role.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Shilpa shared the fact that her mother tongue is Marathi and yet she knows very fewer renown people from the very industry. So it was a surprise when I was offered a Marathi film, though I had my reservations and was a little sceptical about my role I immediately said yes. Furthermore, she even shared that the first reaction of director after I said yes was- Are you really Shilpa Shinde? So she had to convince him that yes I am Shilpa Shinde.

The film is said to be a comedy and actor Raquesh Bapat will be seen in a lead role opposite her. Shilpa in her interview share that she has known Raqesh for a long time and is very excited to feature opposite him.

There were Reports that actress Prarthana Behere will be seen against Shilpa Shinde but Shilpa cleared the speculations and said that she will be making her Marathi debut only with the film.

