The promo of the Big Boss season 12 has already created a buzz as it has stirred up the excitement level of its viewers. The popular Indian Television reality show is set to hit the small screen on September 16, 2018. Known as one of the most controversial shows of all time, the theme of this coming season is expected to give its viewers entertainment at its best. The makers of the season 12 have approached the show with the concept of unique jodis. In the first promo, Salman Khan can be seen taking a roll call of a class that consists of twin sisters, a saas-bahu jodis, an electrician, a rapper and a few others. The second promo as per the theme gives us the glimpse of the humour side of a mama-bhanja jodi.

In the promo, an obedient bhanja is seen taking permission from his mama for every little task, whereas Salman cycles around the household in a desi avatar thus giving us a hilarious glimpse of their relation. Many pairs of relatives are set to embark on a roller-coaster journey of competition in the new season of the Big Boss. The names of the final contestants are set to be declared by the first week of September.

However, few names such as the newlywed couple Milind Soman-Ankita Knowar, television star couple Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Splitsvilla winner Scarlett M Rose and boyfriend Ryan Peterson, comedian Siddharth Sagar with girlfriend Subuhi Joshi and commoner Robin Gurjar and his grandmother Dayawati are doing the rounds.

With the concept of vichitra jodis, the makers are trying to heat things up for its viewers but not everyone is a couple among the jodis. This is the first time jodis have been introduced inside the Big Boss house. Apart from couples, sass- bahu to work colleagues to siblings will be seen as the makers of the reality show have intoduced a new format for its viewers.

Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss 12 here:

