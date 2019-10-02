Big Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 begins with drama and disputes, the show marked its beginning with all the fights and attack over personal things. The third day also started with a fight over tea. Paras Chhabra in a highlight from day 1 as he became the heart stealer and a person who is always involved in the fights.

This time, Paras gets in a fight with Shenaz after fighting with Asim on day 2 over tea and the tea controversy has not yet been cleared out as Shehnaz and Paras are involved it in again because Paras is always looking who is taking the milk and Shehnaz burst out on it.

Bigg Boss house will today have the first saptahik karya in which the house will be divided into two teams and the task will be named as Hospital Task. In this task, there will be an operation theatre and will involve a lot of tension and hospital drama in it, as Siddharth Shukla will get waxed in this task and by looking at ity Rashmi gets tensed for it.

The show will soon share the cupid’s cute moments too as Siddharth Shukl and Rashmi Desai are turning into good friends and will share the romantic chemistry too and will soon be struck by cupid, as the promo of the show indicates it.

