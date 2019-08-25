Big Boss 13: Dabangg music composer, Wajid Khan has been approached to join the controversial reality show Big Boss 13. Salman Khan will be seen hosting this season and the reality show is slated to release on September 29, 2019.

Big Boss 13: The first promo of the much-awaited reality show Big Boss 13 was released recently and in the teaser host Salman Khan has turned into a station master to make important announcements. The new season will have celebrity contestants and as per rumours Dabangg music composer, Wajid Khan was also approached for the show. Makers of the show want Wajid to join the show as one of the contestants. The music composer is also close to Salman Khan and there are possibilities of him joining the show.

Apart from Wajid, other celebrities who will be seen in the reality show are Chunky Pandey, Mughda Godse, Siddharth Shukla, Aditya Narayan, Richa Bhadra and others. This time the show will have only celebrity contestants as last year the season did not perform well because it had a mix of celebrities and commoners as contestants.

Big Boss 13 will start on September 29 and the winner will be announced on January 12, 2020. This time makers of the show have changed the set location from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon. As usual, Big Boss 13 will be hosted by Salman Khan like previous 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently working on his upcoming film Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha slated to release in December 2019. Apart from this, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, Kick 2 and Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran.

