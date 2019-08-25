Big Boss 13: Makers of the reality show have decided to feature celebrities in the upcoming season. As per reports, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Zareen Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mugdha Godse, Aditya Narayan and Mahika Sharma have denied the makers request to join the how because of less fee.

Big Boss 13: The much-awaited show reality Big Boss 13 will go on air in the month of September and this time makers have decided to keep all celebrities as contestants and no commoners. However, they will have to pay a huge amount for featuring so many celebrities. The first promo of the show was released recently and in promo host, Salman Khan can be seen in a different avatar. He has turned into a station master according to the new show theme.

According to reports, makers had approached many celebrities to be the part of the show but many of the celebs have rejected because they will be paid less. Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Zareen Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mugdha Godse, Aditya Narayan and Mahika Sharma, have refused to be the participants as they were not satisfied with the fee. There were speculations that Dabangg music composer Wajid Khan was also approached to join the show but no official announcement has been made yet.

Big Boss season 13 is scheduled to hit the television screens on September 29 and the winner will be declared on January 12, 2020. Makers of the show have also changed the shooting location. Earlier it was shot in Lonavala and now it is being shot in Film City, Mumbai. Like other previous seasons, Big Boss 13 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan has got a good hike from the makers of the show for this season. Aditya Narayan opted for Indian Idol instead of Bigg Boss because of less remuneration. Stars are demanding huge fees from the makers and they are not ready to pay the same amount because of the low budget.

