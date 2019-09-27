Big Boss 13: Actor Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved and talented actor of Tellywood. The diva in an interview revealed the reason for not joining the show and said, she is not mentally prepared for the show.

Big Boss 13: Salman Khan show before its release garnering a lot of attention all over the social media, from Salman Khan’s latest fight on Big Boss 13 launch or contestant names which will participate in the show. Recently Beyhadh’s actor Jennifer Winget revealed the reason for not being part of the show. Jennifer said she rejected the proposal as she was not mentally prepared to get locked in a glass-walled house and some of her family reasons also couldn’t let her join the show.

Jennifer is counted as one of the most stunning and talented actors of the industry. The diva further revealed her future career plan and said, she is all set to recreate her Maya Mehrotra’s magic with the second season of Beyhadh. Beyhadh’s first promo will soon on air on television and for that Jennifer is rehearing for the promo by performing an aerial silk act which she really enjoys it doing.

The actor expressed her excitement for Behyadh’s second installment and said, she cant wait to get into Maya skin, as fans loved the first season of the show which urged us to bring the second installment of the Beyhadh. The moment the show wrapped up, the entire team fans requested for the return of the show.

Currently, the diva is quite excited for her upcoming TV serial and she assured that Beyhadh will be more thrilling. Work-wise, Jennifer till now has worked in more than 20 TV serials an all her role is loved by the audiences. Jennifer was last seen on Colors TV Bepannaah serials.

The diva time and again share some of her ravishing pictures for her fans, and recently the diva shared a photo in which she looks absolutely stunning in an orangish-yellow gown. Jennifer has a massive fan following of 8 million on Instagram.

Check the photo:

