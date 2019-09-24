Big Boss 13 Launch: A Bollywood insider cleared the rumour of Salman Khan heated argument with a photographer during Big Boss 13 launch. The source said it was all happened on a lighter note. The scenario was presented in the wrong way.

Big Boss 13 Launch: One of the most-watched Indian reality show, Big Boss 13 before its release creating a buzz, from the announcement of Amisha Patel’s entry to Salman Khan fight in a big boss 13 launch event. Recently ‘Salman Khan gets into a heated argument with the photographer during Big Boss launch’, that’s what trending all over the internet, but recently a Bollywood insider revealed the whole truth about the incident.

The source said that the photographer and Salman didn’t indulge into any fight, the matter has been twisted in a way to create controversy by those who were in the venue. The statement made by Salman Khan was in utter fun as photographer and Salman knows very well each other.

Also Read: Richa Chadha reveals paparazzi called her ugly in initial days, says being mean, being critical are two different things

Source further added, Salman we all know has an easy-going personality, so whatever he said in the event was on a lighter note. Salman was wrongly misunderstood the source added. However, talking about Big boss 13, the makers of the show will on air its first episode on September 29, 2019, at 9 pm.

Colors recently tweeted the mega entry of actress Amisha Patel in Big Boss house and wrote, Ameesha Patel’s sizzling new avatar only on BiggBoss 13.

Watch the Promo

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy for his upcoming film shooting Dabangg 3. The actor for the year 2020 will amaze his fans with two new films like Kaagaz and Pagdandi. The actor time and again leaves no chance to promote Dabangg 3 and recently shared a BTS moment from Dabangg 3 sets.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App