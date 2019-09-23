Salman Khan's Big Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29 and today is the press conference of the upcoming season, Salman said 13 is the lucky number for him and all the good things happen to him on 13.

Big Boss 13 had its press conference on Monday, the conference is being hosted by Actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. Actor Ameesha Patel was also there in the press conference and therefore joined Salman Khan.

Salman Khan said that people believe that 13 is the unlucky number but he believes that it is lucky for him and added that all the good things happen to him on 13 and said that it will be a tedha season.

It is not confirmed that Ameesha Patel is a contestant of the show but Salman Khan said that he would happily accept her in the house and play the compatibility game with her.

The press conference also had Arjun Bijlani on the stage and they were enjoying with Salman Khan and all of the journalists, they also played the game of dumb charades.

Salman Khan has promised that this season is going to be fun and the first four weeks will be dhamakedaar as there is a strategic shift in the format and viewers can expect that there can be two seasons packed in one.

The channel also released the visuals from inside the house as this time the sets have changed their location to the film city in Mumbai previously it was in Lonavala film city and the visuals from the house-made it clear that this time the house is designed like a museum and added new things to it.

Big Boss 13 has released the two names of the contestants by now and they are Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Big Boss 13 released the teaser in which Sidharth came out from the swimming pool and he was given the tag of the most eligible bachelor and every girl wants to be with him.

This season will only feature the celebrities in it and will have its premiere on September 29.

