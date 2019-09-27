Big Boss 13: The grand finale date of the controversial reality show Big Boss 13 has been announced and it will take place on January 4, 2020. The new season will premiere on September 29 on Colours and fans cant wait to watch the reality show.

Big Boss 13: The much-awaited reality show Big Boss season 13 is all set to premiere on September 29 on Colours TV. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen hosting this season as well and it has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The controversial reality show has been making headlines since the time it was announced and recently the grand finale date of the show was unveiled. Big Boss 13 grand finale is expected to take place on January 4, 2020.

This season Big Boss will only have celebrity contestants and no commoners like other seasons. Many names have been come up till now including Rashmi Desai, Ameesha Patel, Koina Mitra, Ashwini Koul, Siddharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharyya and others but the final list of contestants have not been revealed yet. The set of the show has also shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai and the audience will see a lot of changes and twists this season.

Big Boss season 13 has been trending on social media and among fans, there is a lot of buzz about the new season and fans are looking forward to watching the reality show. In a recent interview, Salman said the finale of the show will be held after four weeks but now there’s a twist and there are speculations that there will be two finales and the four-week finale will be called the mini finale nad the actual grand finale will take place in the month of January next year.

A few days back, pictures and videos of the Big Boss house were released and fans were cheered to watch the new theme and are eagerly waiting for the premiere. With Salman Khan hosting the show, Big Boss has millions of viewers across the country. For more information regarding the popular reality show stay tuned to NewsX.

