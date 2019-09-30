Big Boss 13: Big Boss 13 is back with a bang and this time Slamn announced the theme of the show and said this will be a fast forward show and within 4 weeks the makers of the show will; announce grand finale and from there they take selected contestant for future 15 week show, so it might sound 2 grand finales in one show.
Till now within 30 minutes Salman announced all the contestant names, which concludes:
Siddhart Shukla
Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi actor Siddhart Shulka, the actor debuted in Tellywood industry in 2008 with the serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.
Siddharth Day
Mr Day is one of the renowned writers of Bollywood as he has written various scripts for Salu Miyan, stars alike Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Farha khan extended their best wishes to him for the show.
Paras Chabbra
Splitvilla winner Paras is internet sensation as he makes news for his love affairs and fights on a reality show. Salman asked him what is your quality to which he said, he is a Sanskari playboy.
Abu Mallik
Abu Mallik is a famous music composer and brother of Anu Mallik, and till now Abu has garner lot of attention in the show as his funny nature no one can resist. Abu also sang a Phe Phe song for
Asim Riaz
A model who had worked in various international modelling projects, he is from Jammu and Kashmir.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Indian televisions most loved Bahu, Gopi bahu, showcases her hot avatar and performed on Ashique Banaya Track. However, Siddhart Shulka and Abu Mallik made bhelpuri for the diva.
Mahira Sharma
Mahira is from Jammu and Kashmir and she also worked in famous serial Naagin 3. Mahira just after performing in the show, passed some of the funny comments for Asim Riaz and called him brother
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi garnered a lot of attention for his show Uttran, and it will be interesting to see which tadhka she will add in the show. The diva also got the Kitchen duty in the show.
Shefali Bagga
Shefali is the journalist in Tez channel. The diva is all set to charm the world with her bold and beautiful style.
View this post on Instagram
" A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink. " Your smile is the most precious thing for us @shefalibaggaofficial mam ☺️❤️ So keep smiling always. #queenshef #queen by attitude #queen by heart @shefalibaggaofficial #shefalibagga #queenshef #sassyshef #talksassytome #anchotress #model #designer #blog #blogger #youtube #youtuber #fashionnova #fashionblogger #fashionable #fashion #trending #actress #bollywoodactresses #bollywood #fanlove #love #respect. We love you #shefu ❤️
Amisha Patel
Ámisha the ‘Malkin’ of the show, the diva might be one of the contestants, but it’s sure that every week she will give the tasks to other housemates.
Diljit Kaur
Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor Dalljiet Kaur is also one of the contestants.
Shehnaz Gill
Kala Shah Kala girl Shehnaz will add charm to the show as she will show her bitchy side.
Koena Mitra
Saaki girl once storms the nation with her sensuous moves and it might be a great show as the show has every element in it.
Aarti Singh
Aarti is comedian Krushna’s sister and she also worked in a serial name, Udaan.