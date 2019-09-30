Big Boss 13: The latest season of Big Boss season 13 is finally here, host Salman Khan was seen introducing all the Bigg Boss contestants of this season. This season is different from the others season. To know about all the latest updates of the first episode scroll down.

Big Boss 13: Big Boss 13 is back with a bang and this time Slamn announced the theme of the show and said this will be a fast forward show and within 4 weeks the makers of the show will; announce grand finale and from there they take selected contestant for future 15 week show, so it might sound 2 grand finales in one show.

Till now within 30 minutes Salman announced all the contestant names, which concludes:

Siddhart Shukla

Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi actor Siddhart Shulka, the actor debuted in Tellywood industry in 2008 with the serial Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

Siddharth Day

Mr Day is one of the renowned writers of Bollywood as he has written various scripts for Salu Miyan, stars alike Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Farha khan extended their best wishes to him for the show.

Paras Chabbra

Splitvilla winner Paras is internet sensation as he makes news for his love affairs and fights on a reality show. Salman asked him what is your quality to which he said, he is a Sanskari playboy.

Abu Mallik

Abu Mallik is a famous music composer and brother of Anu Mallik, and till now Abu has garner lot of attention in the show as his funny nature no one can resist. Abu also sang a Phe Phe song for

Asim Riaz

A model who had worked in various international modelling projects, he is from Jammu and Kashmir.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Indian televisions most loved Bahu, Gopi bahu, showcases her hot avatar and performed on Ashique Banaya Track. However, Siddhart Shulka and Abu Mallik made bhelpuri for the diva.

Mahira Sharma

Mahira is from Jammu and Kashmir and she also worked in famous serial Naagin 3. Mahira just after performing in the show, passed some of the funny comments for Asim Riaz and called him brother

Rashmi Desai

Rashmi garnered a lot of attention for his show Uttran, and it will be interesting to see which tadhka she will add in the show. The diva also got the Kitchen duty in the show.

Shefali Bagga

Shefali is the journalist in Tez channel. The diva is all set to charm the world with her bold and beautiful style.

Amisha Patel

Ámisha the ‘Malkin’ of the show, the diva might be one of the contestants, but it’s sure that every week she will give the tasks to other housemates.

Diljit Kaur

Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor Dalljiet Kaur is also one of the contestants.

Shehnaz Gill

Kala Shah Kala girl Shehnaz will add charm to the show as she will show her bitchy side.

Koena Mitra

Saaki girl once storms the nation with her sensuous moves and it might be a great show as the show has every element in it.

Aarti Singh

Aarti is comedian Krushna’s sister and she also worked in a serial name, Udaan.

