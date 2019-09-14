Big Boss 13: Salman Khan will turn into a chef for the latest promo of the most controversial reality show Big Boss season 13. Recently, a glimpse from the latest promo was out and fans can't wait to watch Salman as a chef. Have a look.

Big Boss 13: Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen hosting the most talked reality show Bigg Boss season 13. The first episode of the controversial show will premiere this month by the end of September. The first promo was released a few weeks ago featuring Salman Khan as station master and now Salman will be seen as a chef in the latest promo which will be out soon.

The show Big Boss is based on a Dutch reality show titled Big Brother and it focuses on contestants coming from different backgrounds who stay together in a house for 100 days. In the new season, makers of the show have decided to feature only celebrities as contestants, unlike other seasons which features commoners as well.

The first promo of Big Boss 13 was shared by Salman Khan on social media in which he was seen at a railway station wearing a uniform of a station master. The promo garnered amazing response from fans and they cant wait to see Salman hosting the show once again. Recently, a glimpse from the latest promo was resealed in which Salman can be seen as a chef cooking food. Big Boss season 13 is going to be exciting with the new theme and fans can’t keep calm to watch the show. Have a look:

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his next film Dabangg 3 with co-actors Sonakshi Sinha and others slated to release in December this year. His film Inshallah was shelved by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and now he will be seen in Kick 2.

