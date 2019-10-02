Big Boss 13: India's highest TRP garnering show Big Boss 13 has got its first fight, drama and heartbreak. Today BB housemates went through a nomination round where male contestants got female contestants hearts but they can only save one female contestant. Watch video here

Big Boss 13: Big Boss in episode 2 commenced heart giving task for the contestants, where female housemates have to give their dummy hearts to their strong connection build-up by them till now. Paras Chhabra is the first name who is garnering a lot of attention in the BB house as he gets a maximum number of hearts, but there is a twist, male contestants have to nominate the female contestants by destroying their dummy hearts and will have to save only one heart.

Paras immediately chose Mahira Sharma’s heart as he thinks that he can go with her for a long run in the game. The task led to the jealousy factor in the house between other female contestants. Shefali Bagga couldn’t bear the rejection and fights with Paras as he called Shefali an emotionally weak person.

Meanwhile, it seems like Big Boss got its first mastermind as Paras because he is quite good at handling fights and relationship with other housemates. His outspoken and understandable nature is making him popular in the show. Indeed he is not in good terms with Asim Riaz as in episode 2 he again locked horns with Asim Riaz over tea ration. The duo exchanged harsh words for each other but soon they became friends in the gym area.

Watch the video here:

Work-wise, Paras till now has worked in many reality shows and got fame from Splitsvilla. More then his work the actor has gained lot of attention for his love affairs and in BB show he also called himself a Sanskari PlayBoy. Meanwhile celebrity express is on the go as the show is offering drama, fights, twist and turn tasks.

