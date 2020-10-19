Host Salman praised Jasmin Bhasin for playing fair. After a while following minutes of conversation with the contestants, another task began. The contestants called each other to a podium and expressed their concerns with each other.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is back on the screen with its 14th season on Sunday, hitting the first show with the Weekend Ka Veer episode. However, the beginning of the show witnessed the refusal of Rubina Dilaik to perform the ‘Dimaag Ka Kachra’ task, rather came up with a discordant outlook against Bigg boss.

Following the show’s host Salman Khan’s schooling, the task started and the outcome is that five contestants voted for Rubina. As the show went on to the next minutes, the host Salman presented a funny video of the popular model Abhinav Shukla, the aura within the show became palpable with no more perplexity.

However, Rubina’s ‘behavior’ in the show did not go unnoticed by the netizens, rather they took to social media sites to express their concerns.

“#RubinaDilaik has to be the most annoying contestant in 14 seasons,” wrote a Twitter user while criticising her.

“Actually #RubinaDilaik is a female version of #SidharthShukIa with the attitude of me, my and myself.. #bb14 #BiggBoss14,” wrote another Twitter user.

While many were questioning her, some other netizens were all in her praise. A Twitter user wrote, ” The whole limelight is again HOGGED by #RubinaDilaik effortlessly! What a different personality she is turning out to be; I thot she’ll be demure n soft-spoken like the various avatars she played on a small screen; but man; she is rocking and how!”

Host Salman praised Jasmin Bhasin for playing fair. After a while following minutes of conversation with the contestants, another task began. The contestants called each other to a podium and expressed their concerns with each other.

Later on, Salman declared that freshers of the house will have to choose who will be the second nominated contestant out of the bottom three contestants – Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla, and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

It is substantial to note that Sara Gurpal was the first contestant who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. The contestants who are presently in the Bigg Boss house are Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, ​Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

