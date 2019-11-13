Bigg Boss season 13: Siddarth Shukla has played till now very roughly in Big Boss season 13 and now he is getting a head to head competition form Arhaan Khan who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry.

Bigg Boss season 13: Bigg Boss season 13’s recent episode showed that Bigg Boss called Asim Riyaz to the confession room and urged him to pick the new captain of the Big Boss season 13. Asim’s team nominated Shefali and Himanshi for the race fo captaincy. Siddarth Shukla told Asim Riyaz that if he becomes the captain then he will get no advantage out of it as he is serving the punishment imposed on him by Bigg Boss for the time period of two weeks. Arhaan has a conversation with Mahir and has been witnessed complementing her. Arti was seen in the latest episode that her viewers and fans are going to save her from elimination. She also says that Himanshi and Siddarth are a safer position as compared to Shefali.

Mahira, Tehseen, Rashami, Shehnaaz, Arhaan cast their vote in Himanshi’s favour. On the other hand, Paras, Hindustani bhau, Siddarth, Arti vote for Shefali. Bigg Boss announced that both Shefali and Himanshi received the same number of votes and now the current captain, Arti Singh will be deciding the new captain.

Tehseen and Siddarth had a brawl as the former calls Shukla female. Siddarth insults Tehseen by saying that he can smooch Siddarth if he wants too. Tehseen reverted by saying that he will not like to kiss a smoker. Shefali, the new captain of the Big Boss house assigned the task of cleaning bedroom and chopping. Amidst all this, Arhaan indulges into a heated argument with Siddarth Shukla which resulted in Siddarth Shukla threatening Arhaan Khan to meet Siddarth outside the show.

As per the speculations and the way Arhaan is making his place in the house, it can be clearly seen that he is trying his best to give a head to head competition to Siddarth and trying his best outclass Siddarth in every aspect in the Bigg Boss house. Vishal Aditya Singh’s wild card entry is going to make Bigg Boss season 13 more exciting as speculations were that he will stand in front of Siddarth as a competition but he is seen having a bond with Siddhart in the promo latest episode of Big Boss.

