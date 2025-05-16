Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Despite the massive popularity of Babu Rao, Paresh Rawal has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the way the character shaped his career.

The Hera Pheri film series is widely regarded as one of the most iconic comedy franchises in Indian cinema. The beloved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—became an unexpected but unforgettable combination.

In 2022, fans were thrilled by the announcement that a third installment was in development, with all three lead actors on board. However, recent reports have confirmed that Paresh Rawal has opted out of the project, sending shockwaves through the fanbase.

Paresh Rawal Confirms Exit From Hera Pheri 3

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal directly confirmed his decision to leave Hera Pheri 3. “Yes, it’s a fact,” the actor said when asked about the ongoing speculation. His departure adds to the production hurdles, which already include legal issues, scheduling conflicts, and casting uncertainties.

Rawal’s portrayal of Babu Rao Ganpatrao Apte was a central force in the franchise, often balancing the chaos between Suniel Shetty’s cautious Shyam and Akshay Kumar’s scheming Raju. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by longtime fans of the series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reason Behind the Exit: Creative Differences

Bollywood Hungama reported that the actor’s departure stemmed from “creative differences” with the production team. These disagreements led Rawal to walk away from the project entirely. This situation echoes a similar one involving Akshay Kumar, who had previously stepped back from the film for the same reasons. However, Akshay later resolved his issues with the producers and returned to the cast.

Director Anees Bazmee, known for helming numerous comedy hits, was approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. However, he declined the offer, citing the lack of a solid script.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bazmee said, “I met producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times, but he didn’t really have a story—let alone a complete script. The idea didn’t click with me, so I said no.”

Who Will Replace Paresh Rawal As Babu Rao?

It is yet not confirmed, which actor will replace Paresh Rawal as Babu Rao. The makers are yet to make an official announcement. NewsX will keep you posted.

Paresh Rawal Felt Typecast by Babu Rao Role

Despite the massive popularity of Babu Rao, Paresh Rawal has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the way the character shaped his career.

In an interview with Lallantop, the actor candidly described the role as “a noose around his neck.” He explained how he approached directors like Vishal Bhardwaj in 2007, shortly after Phir Hera Pheri released, seeking roles that would break his comic image. “I told him, ‘I want to get out of this image created by the film,’” Rawal said.

He also spoke with filmmaker R. Balki, admitting that the Babu Rao persona had become creatively stifling. “The role suffocates me,” he reportedly told Balki.