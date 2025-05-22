Big Security Breach At Salman Khan’s House, Man From Chhattisgarh, Woman From Mumbai Arrested After Trying To Break-In

CCTV footage from the premises captured her image, and it has since gone viral on social media platforms. The footage has raised concerns about the security setup around Salman Khan’s home.

In a shocking development, two separate trespassing incidents were reported at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Police have arrested a man from Chhattisgarh and a woman from Mumbai for allegedly attempting to break into the actor’s home at Galaxy Apartments.

Chhattisgarh Man Tries to Break Into Salman Khan’s Apartment

The first incident occurred on the evening of May 20, when a man attempted to enter the premises of Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, a 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh.

According to police reports, he was caught and arrested at 7:15 PM for illegally trespassing. During interrogation, Jitendra reportedly claimed that he tried to enter the property because he wanted to meet Salman Khan.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A woman attempting to trespass into actor Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy apartments has been arrested by the Police. The Police are questioning the woman. Visuals from outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/pUoUx0Pjzk — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025

A woman from Mumbai Enters Salman Khan’s Flat, Gets Arrested

In a separate but equally alarming incident, a woman named Isha Chhabra managed to forcefully enter Salman Khan’s apartment. She is believed to be a resident of Mumbai and was detained by the police shortly after the break-in.

CCTV footage from the premises captured her image, and it has since gone viral on social media platforms. The footage has raised concerns about the security setup around Salman Khan’s home.

Security Heightened at Galaxy Apartments Following Security Breaches

Given the back-to-back breaches at Salman Khan’s residence, police security has now been intensified outside Galaxy Apartments. Authorities have confirmed that two FIRs have been filed in connection with the incidents.

As the news of these security violations spread, both fans and critics have taken to social media to express their concerns. The viral CCTV footage and growing scrutiny have only added pressure on local authorities to ensure better safety for one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.