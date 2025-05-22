Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Big Security Breach At Salman Khan’s House, Man From Chhattisgarh, Woman From Mumbai Arrested After Trying To Break-In

Big Security Breach At Salman Khan’s House, Man From Chhattisgarh, Woman From Mumbai Arrested After Trying To Break-In

CCTV footage from the premises captured her image, and it has since gone viral on social media platforms. The footage has raised concerns about the security setup around Salman Khan’s home.

Big Security Breach At Salman Khan’s House, Man From Chhattisgarh, Woman From Mumbai Arrested After Trying To Break-In

Salman Khan


In a shocking development, two separate trespassing incidents were reported at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Police have arrested a man from Chhattisgarh and a woman from Mumbai for allegedly attempting to break into the actor’s home at Galaxy Apartments.

Chhattisgarh Man Tries to Break Into Salman Khan’s Apartment

The first incident occurred on the evening of May 20, when a man attempted to enter the premises of Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, a 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh.

According to police reports, he was caught and arrested at 7:15 PM for illegally trespassing. During interrogation, Jitendra reportedly claimed that he tried to enter the property because he wanted to meet Salman Khan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A woman from Mumbai Enters Salman Khan’s Flat, Gets Arrested

In a separate but equally alarming incident, a woman named Isha Chhabra managed to forcefully enter Salman Khan’s apartment. She is believed to be a resident of Mumbai and was detained by the police shortly after the break-in.

CCTV footage from the premises captured her image, and it has since gone viral on social media platforms. The footage has raised concerns about the security setup around Salman Khan’s home.

Security Heightened at Galaxy Apartments Following Security Breaches

Given the back-to-back breaches at Salman Khan’s residence, police security has now been intensified outside Galaxy Apartments. Authorities have confirmed that two FIRs have been filed in connection with the incidents.

As the news of these security violations spread, both fans and critics have taken to social media to express their concerns. The viral CCTV footage and growing scrutiny have only added pressure on local authorities to ensure better safety for one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Looks Worried In New Pics, Grabs His Cr**ch After Getting A Parking Ticket In Los Angeles 

Filed under

latest bollywood news salman khan Salman Khan house

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’