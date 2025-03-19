Home
Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Rapper Bricc Baby has been arrested in Los Angeles as part of a sweeping federal operation targeting the Rollin' 60s gang, dubbed "Operation Draw Down." Authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for Eugene Henley Jr., aka "Big U," accusing him of multiple violent crimes, including murder and extortion.

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Rapper Bricc Baby arrested in LA amid a federal crackdown on the Rollin' 60s gang; authorities issue a warrant for Big U on serious charges.


Rapper Bricc Baby has been arrested in Los Angeles as part of a broader federal crackdown on the Rollin’ 60s gang, an operation dubbed “Operation Draw Down.” According to reports from No Jumper, multiple individuals, including Luce Cannon, were taken into custody during the operation. Federal authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for Eugene Henley Jr., known as Big U, whom they accuse of multiple crimes, including murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and fraud, per The Los Angeles Times.

Federal Allegations Against Big U

Authorities describe Henley’s enterprise as a “mafia-like organization” that allegedly uses his influence and long-standing ties to the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals. They further accuse him of shooting young rapper Rayshawn Williams in the face and abandoning him in the Las Vegas desert.

“We are here to announce federal charges against Eugene Henley Jr., a career criminal known as ‘Big U,’ who used his contacts and leadership role in the Crips criminal street gang, the entertainment industry, and a youth charity to further his own criminal enterprise,” U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally stated during a press conference.

Authorities Committed to Community Safety

McNally emphasized that the arrests are part of a broader effort to dismantle violent criminal organizations operating under the guise of legitimate businesses.

“We are taking decisive action to make our communities safer and rid our streets of these criminal street gangs, including those run by violent felons like Mr. Henley, who pose as savvy businessmen and community leaders but, in reality, are violent criminals,” he said.

While specific details surrounding Bricc Baby’s latest arrest remain undisclosed, this is not his first encounter with law enforcement. The rapper was previously arrested in June 2023, after which social media personality Charleston White claimed that there was a “$10,000 stack on his head,” leading him to alert authorities.

Bricc Baby also faced legal trouble in 2017 when he was arrested for an alleged armed robbery. During that incident, he reportedly led police on a short chase before abandoning his car and fleeing into an apartment building in Marina Del Rey. He ultimately surrendered after several hours.

