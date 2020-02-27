Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to be seen together soon for a romantic show. Fans really excited to see the Ex-couple together after Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 13: Bigg Boss 13 is considered to be the longest season in the history of Bigg Boss, the season that has marked in the history to be the blockbust4er and largest TRP and having some of the most loved celebrities in the house. The season even had the most number of wild card entries. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, were also the wild card contestants, Vishal leading the entry had great number of fights with the other housemates, later the entry of Madhurima Tuli was a sudden blow for Vishal as he had some connection with her before the show ad both of them also appeared in Nach Baliye as a couple.

The couple was sometimes seen showering love at each other and sometimes seen having unexpected fights. The frying pan episode has been the most famous one in the show. Where Madhurima Tuli had hit Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan on his back so hard that Vishal was injured badly.

The fight that has given a lot to the show, later went like a piece of shame for both the contestants and Madhurima was asked to leave the house, later Vishal also got eliminated. Post the show both the members has claimed that they both are not up to be together anymore but by a recent report Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli all set to collaborate again for a romantic show. They will be seen together on Zee Tv’s romantic episode titled Salaam-E-Ishq.

Apart from Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, names of couples like Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur, Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma are also considered to be doing the show.

