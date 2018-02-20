Television actor Gaurav Chopra, who is currently seen on Ekta Kapoor's web series called Four Play got hitched in a private ceremony in Delhi with a girl named Hitisha. The actor was acknowledged for his role of Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in Uttaran, Abhay Singh Ranawat, and Samay and also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 10.

Soon after the news of Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ahmed getting married in Bhopal started surfacing, another television actor has given us a surprise by getting married in a low-key ceremony. The actor is none other than former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra who tied the knot with his partner Hitisha in a private ceremony in his hometown Delhi. This year many television stars have surprised their fans with the news of their marriage or by getting married in a private ceremony. Earlier this month, television actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy also got hitched in a royal wedding in Alwar, Rajasthan and now following their footsteps in handsome hunk Gaurav Chopra.

Gaurav Chopra last year participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 where we saw a very honest and humble side of the actor. Also, his closeness with co-contestant Bani J on the Salman Khan show raised many eyebrows. However, the actor has also dated some beautiful television actresses such as Narayani Shastri and Naagin fame Mouni Roy earlier. The actor was acknowledged for his role of Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in Uttaran, Abhay Singh Ranawat, and Samay and is currently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series called ‘Four Play’. He also participated in reality dance show Nach Baliye.

The bride was dressed in a traditional and elegant red lehenga while Gaurav looked extremely handsome in an off-white sherwani and matched it up with a maroon shawl.Television stars Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding.

