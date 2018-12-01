Lopamudra Raut photos: BiggBoss 10 contestant, Lopamudra Raut recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest hot photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking stunning, dressed in a printed beach dress, enjoying the lovely weather. The internet sensation has about 796 K followers on Instagram, which proves the hottie to be her fan's favourite.

Lopamudra Raut photos: Beauty queen, Lopamudra Raut is known for her beauty and style. The diva has represented her country – India at the Miss Universe Continents 2016 pageant and she was the second runner-up there. In the same year, the hottie appeared as a former contestant in the Salman Khan’s show– Bigg Boss 10 where again she banged on being the second runner-up. In the show, Lopa was known for her outspoken personality and high spirits. Post which the diva featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and became the semifinalist.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her recent photos. In the pictures, Lopa is wearing a printed pink beach dress. It seems the hottie is enjoying the sunset at a beach side and taking full advantage of the lovely weather. It’s not the first time when the hottie has uploaded her hot photos, she masters the talent of entertaining her fans on social media and has about 796k followers on photo-sharing platform– Instagram. Now Raut is all set to make her Bollywood debut– Blood Story, a psychological thriller, where the hottie is in a lead role. The movie is directed by Hemanth Hedge and produced by N.Lakshmi Narayana. The movie is likely to release in 2019. Lopa has also featured in a music video – Crazy ya and webseries– Baytakhol.

