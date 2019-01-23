Lopamudra Raut photos: Lopamudra Raut is among the hottest divas of the industry who masters the talent in setting the Internet on fire with her hot photos. The Internet sensation has about 796k followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be fans favourite. Recently, her poolside look is buzzing Internet in a printed monokini, have a look

Lopamudra Raut hot photos: Lopamudra Raut is currently winning millions of heart with her latest hot avatar. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her poolside picture in a printed monokini. With a stylish pair of sunglasses and toned legs, the actor stuns everyone with her bold looks. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and entertains her fans with her sassy and classy looks. Lopa gained recognition after appearing in Bigg Boss season 10 with her co-contestants Manveer Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra and many more. Beauty queen Lopamudra Raut is among the top diva’s who leaves no chance of sparkling her hotness on social media.

Indian model Lopamudra is best known for representing India at Miss United Continents 2016 pageant where she was titled as the second runner up. Post to Big Boss, she also tried to challenge her inner power and appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was among the semi-finalist.

Currently, she is enjoying her vacation time in the Maldives and is looking blissful and is posing well amidst the ocean. In 2017, she has also featured in music video Crazy Ya and also in web series Baytakhol which will serve her fans in 2019. The budding actor is also trying her hands in Bollywood is set for her debut in Blood Story. In 2017, she also participated in Femina Miss India and has left no stone unturned to make her country proud of her.

