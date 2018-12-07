Lopamudra Raut hot photos: Lopamudra Raut is known for astonishing her fans with her hot photos on social media. Recently.the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest stunning photos. In the pictures, she looks enjoying her vacation time in the Maldives, dressed in a halter bikini set.

Lopamudra Raut hot photos: Beauty queen Lopamudra Raut leaves no chance to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Following the trend, this time to the diva made her fans crazy by uploading her stunning photos on Instagram. In the pictures, the diva is looking gorgeous, dressed in a printed halter bikini set. She seems to enjoy nature’s beauty of Maldives while swimming in a flamingo tube. The Internet sensation has about 794k followers on the photo-sharing platform–Instagram which proves that the diva is her fans favorite.

The hottie is best known for representing her country India among 28 other countries at Miss United Continents 2016 pageant where she ranked the position of the second Runner-up. She won the title of Best National Costume at the pageant. The hottie gained popularity and stardom after she appeared as a contestant in the famous Salman Khan’s show– Bigg Boss where Lopa seemed sharing a good friendship bond with Rohan Mehra. Post the show, she participated in Rohit Shetty’s show–Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where she was among the top finalists. The beauty has also appeared in music video–Crazzy Ya in 2017 which became very popular. Currently, the model is busy shooting for her Bollywood debut–Blood Story which is a psychological thriller. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens in 2019.

