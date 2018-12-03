Lopamudra Raut photos: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lopamudra Raut recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the diva is looking hot, dressed in a hot pink swimsuit. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 30k likes proving that the hottie rules over her fan's heart.

Lopamudra Raut photos: Beauty queen Lopamudra Raut is known for her enthusiastic nature and hardworking behavior. Her never-ending spirits have always been a plus point in the diva’s modeling graph. The hottie has represented her country in many competitions like the Miss United Continents 2016 pageant and has competed with 28 other countries, and was ranked as the second runner-up. The diva became popular after becoming a contestant in the Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 10 where she was seen sharing a good friendship bond with Rohan Mehra. Post the Bigg Boss show, she also participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi and was among the semi-finalists.

Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the actor seems to enjoy the oceans of Maldives, wearing a hot pink swimsuit. Her hot curves in the picture, make her fans go crazy on social media. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over 30k likes which proves that the diva is her fan’s favorite. The Internet sensation has about 795k followers on photo-sharing platform –Instagram and leaves no chance of informing her fans about her professional and personal updates. Recently, the diva is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Blood Story which is anticipated to hit the silver screens soon.

