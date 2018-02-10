Bigg boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma has gifted a diamond ring to his lady-love Bandgi Kalra on the her birthday. The duo ringed in her birthday by partying all night and in middle of it all Bandgi chose to flaunt her birthday gift on her Instagram story. Earlier, the diva had surprised her beau Puneesh on his birthday by baking him an adorable heart shaped cake when he was in the Bigg Boss house.

The duo ringed in the special occasion by partying all night and shared it on their Instagram stories. In midst of it dancing videos, Bandgi uploaded a photo of the ring and wrote, “First birthday present from @puneesh4353. Thanks love.” Aren’t the two just so adorable? Earlier, the diva had surprised her beau Puneesh on his birthday by baking him an adorable heart shaped cake when he was in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, rumours were rife that the duo had been living in together in Bandgi’s Mumbai apartment and were asked to leave by the landlord after a spat with other society members as well as the watchman of the building.

Responding to the rumours, Bandgi, who is currently prepping for her Bollywood debut, had told a leading daily, “It’s all fake. Puneesh has been staying in a hotel nearby, alone and I stay in my house. We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live. Some people enjoy spreading negativity and are plain jealous to see us together. In fact, they are actually doing free PR for us.”

Check out some adorable photos of the duo:

