Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 11 last night during the Grand Finale and the Twitter army could not contain themselves. After beating popular actress Hina Khan by a marginal vote difference, Shilpa Shinde was awarded the trophy and the cash price of Rs 44,00,000. Many celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate her on winning one of the most popular seasons of Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

After a 15-week-long journey, the biggest reality show on Indian television came to end last night after Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan during the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 11. The top 4 who made it to the finale were Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma but the final race came down to Hina and Shilpa. This season saw a sea of Twitter supporters who followed every controversy and friendship, reacting in favour of their favourite contestants.

During the Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale, many TV celebrities had come out in favour of Shilpa and Vikas and so did the evicted contestants like Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Bandgi Kalra. While most of us were on the edge of our seats to find out who would take home the trophy and a cash price of Rs 44,00,000, the Twitter army had a strong bet going on Shilpa’s win and according to our sources so did the bookies in Delhi.

After Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner she tweeted for the first time using her official handle to thank all her fans for their support:

Thanks & live you all 🙏@shindeashutosh @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/0AD1kVYXIu — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) January 14, 2018

After the announcement many celebrities and ex-contestants took to Twitter to congratulate her on the win:

Hum JEET gaye ! ✌️🏆 💥Congrats to SHILPA SHINDE & her FANS! 💥 👍@shindeshilpas @shindeashutosh #BB11 UNBELIEVABLE the number of times she & her FANS had to prove themselves to make her a WINNER!#BB11Finale — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 14, 2018

Well done #ShilpaShinde ! Your sheer perseverance, kindness and patience HAD to pay off. Your unprecedented fan following made sure you brought the trophy home. Bravo. Congratulations #Shilpians ! #bb11 — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 14, 2018

It wasn’t just any win, it was a HISTORIC win!!!! Congratulations #ShilpaShinde & every single supporter of hers – she walked away with the trophy for @BiggBoss season 11! #BB11Finale #BiggBoss11Winner #BB11WithAA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rCfFTiYZm4 — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) January 14, 2018