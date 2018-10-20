Arshi Khan latest Instagram post: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, who is known as one of the most entertaining participants of the show posted a very beautiful picture of her on her official Instagram page on Saturday, October 20. After the reality show success, she was seen in MTV Box Cricket League, where innumerable big celebrities from TV participated.

During her appearance in the show, she was called Google India's second-most searched entertainer of 2017

Arshi Khan latest Instagram post: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, who is known as one of the most entertaining participants of the show posted a very beautiful picture of her on her official Instagram page on Saturday, October 20. In the picture, the diva was seen wearing a shimmery off-shoulder blue top, which she paired with a long golden-bordered skirt. Her beautiful golden jewellery added more uniqueness to the outfit.

After the reality show success, she was seen in MTV Box Cricket League, where innumerable big celebrities from TV participated. Just after her active participation in Bigg Boss season 11, the diva has decided to work hard for many upcoming films. In the show, she connected with Vikas Gupta, Akash, but had a mixed relationship with Bigg Boss 11′ winner Shilpa Shinde.

The diva went through a massive transformation after her stint in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 11. During her appearance in the show, she was called Google India’s second-most searched entertainer of 2017, after actor and former pornstar Sunny Leone.

Just like many divas, Arshi is also popular for posting immensely on social media, especially Instagram. Lately, she has been posting too many pictures of her personal as well as professional life.

In the below picture, the diva is seen wearing a green lehenge which has a beautiful embroidery on it. The best part of the picture is that she kept her hair open and looked very carefree in it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More